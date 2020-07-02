Pandemic-Driven Jobless Claims Nearing 50 Million
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is broaching the 50-million mark, though the pace of claims continues to drop.
The Daily Record For the second week in a row, jobless claims in Md. driven by workers who previously would have been ineligible for… https://t.co/5ZeyERwIDb 59 minutes ago
High Unemployment Levels Continue: Leading to Increase in ScamsThe latest report from the labor department shows jobless claims in the U.S. remain high. 1.43 million people filed new unemployment benefits claims last week. More than 19 million people are still..
Unemployment scams during the pandemicThe latest report from the labor department shows jobless claims in the US still remain high. 1.43 million people filed new unemployment benefit claims last week.
America sees record re-hiring surge in JuneA record 4.8 million Americans were put back to work in June but weekly jobless claims remain elevated as a new spike in COVID-19 cases likely sparked another wave of layoffs. Conway G. Gittens..