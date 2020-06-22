EPA Approves Lysol Disinfectant Spray as Effective Against COVID-19

In a statement on Monday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed two Lysol products are effective against COVID-19.

The two products are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

Of the 420 products listed by the EPA as strong enough to fight “harder-to-kill” viruses, the two Lysol products are the first to be tested directly on COVID-19.

They both underwent laboratory testing and were found to kill the virus in just two minutes on hard, non-porous surfaces.

In a statement, Lysol’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, said it would be continuing to test the efficiency of its other products against COVID-19.

Rahul Kadyan, EVP of Reckitt Benckiser