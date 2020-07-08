Global  

Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard.The actor has given his third day of evidence at his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears [Video]

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears

The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Johnny Depp denies grabbing Amber Heard's throat during 'ordeal' which saw him write on wall with blood from severed finger

 Actor says allegation he held ex-wife up against fridge by the throat and said 'it would be easy to crush your neck' is 'fabricated and vicious'
Independent

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of misleading psychiatrist

 The court heard medical notes suggesting Ms Heard believed Mr Depp was jealous of her professional work with another actor, James Franco. Ms Wass told the court..
WorldNews

Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial [Video]

Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard arrived at the UK's high court on Thursday for the third day of his legal case against the Sun newspaper. Depp is suing the publication over a 2018 article that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax [Video]

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published