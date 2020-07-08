Audio released which appears to show Johnny Depp admitting to headbutting Amber Heard.The actor has given his third day of evidence at his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

The court heard medical notes suggesting Ms Heard believed Mr Depp was jealous of her professional work with another actor, James Franco. Ms Wass told the court..

Actor says allegation he held ex-wife up against fridge by the throat and said 'it would be easy to crush your neck' is 'fabricated and vicious'

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. Adam Reed reports.