Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London.
EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in.
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisherJohnny Depp arrived at the High Court in central London on Friday (July 10) for the fourth day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloid 'The Sun' which described the actor..
Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his fingerJohnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday.