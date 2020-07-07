Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4



Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 45 minutes ago

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher



Johnny Depp arrived at the High Court in central London on Friday (July 10) for the fourth day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloid 'The Sun' which described the actor.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04 Published 3 hours ago