Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily RecordCBC.caAceShowbiz


Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Accused Her of Having an Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum

Amber Heard claimed that ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her of having multiple affairs with various...
E! Online - Published

Depp 'lied about assault' to protect wife Amber Heard

Depp 'lied about assault' to protect wife Amber Heard Security official Malcolm Connolly said Amber Heard was the violent partner and Johnny Depp lied to...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp pictured as they arrived at the High Court

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:08Published
Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious [Video]

Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious

Amber Heard told the London High Court that Johnny Depp not only accused her of having affairs with her co-stars, he also had some interesting nicknames for them.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Depp trial: Amber Heard denies affairs [Video]

Depp trial: Amber Heard denies affairs

Amber Heard has told the High Court in London she did not have affairs during her relationship with Johnny Depp.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:19Published