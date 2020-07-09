Global  

Unemployment Claims in US
Unemployment Claims in US
3 new unemploymnet numers are out.... and while there continues to be a decrease in claims... there is concern that will change.

- 1.3 million ... the labor department reports another one-point- three million people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week.

While the weekly jobless claims have continued to go down.... from their peak in march... they still remain high.

Meanwhile... continued claims... which count workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row.... stood at 18- point-one million last week..

There is also growing concern those numbers will jump... as more states roll back reopenings because of increased cases of the coronavirus.

Florida unemployment claims decrease slightly in July

Florida saw a slight decrease in week-over-week first-time unemployment claims for the week ending...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SmartBrief


1.3 Million U.S. Workers Filed State Jobless Claims Last Week

New unemployment claims leveled off as rising cases pushed some states to reimpose shutdown orders on...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •MarketWatch


Hiring Outlook Remains Dim, With ‘Scarring in the Economy’

As unemployment claims keep pouring in, new job postings are lacking, and an end to some benefits is...
NYTimes.com - Published


suki3hunna

vj RT @LucasHoltz__: 1.3 million new unemployment claims last week. 16 straight weeks of 1m+. 60k+ new positive Covid cases. Trump & Senate… 31 seconds ago

Scullysully2

Scullysully RT @hucklebee_sarah: These White House reporters on one hand are pushing for more shutdowns and on the other hand are complaining about une… 52 seconds ago

VultureKapital

John Doe RT @ernietedeschi: Here's my attempt to create an insured unemployment rate that includes both state and federal UI programs but adjusts fo… 1 minute ago

AlanGrayson

Alan Grayson As I said back on June 25, weekly unemployment claims are continuing to come in at around 1.5M/wk., which is 2x the… https://t.co/rm2iVf6MFR 2 minutes ago

MoivTx

Bethany Herrera RT @RepDonBeyer: New jobless claims surpass 1 million for 16th week in a row. More new jobless claims *last week* than any week of the Gre… 2 minutes ago

AnsonProperties

Stephanie Anson 1.3 Million New Unemployment Claims While People Receiving Benefits Eased to 18 Million https://t.co/FA4DvkOwyJ https://t.co/XvLYGRAptY 2 minutes ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM New unemployment claims in Idaho decline 9% from previous week https://t.co/i0xveBPzhs 2 minutes ago

ASHE_ASSA

American Society of Hispanic Economists Shoutout to @ASHE_ASSA and @NEAEcon members @JoaquinRubalcab and @bl_hardy on contribution to @WSJ piece https://t.co/pemGu3TAr6 2 minutes ago


Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive Week [Video]

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall For 13th Consecutive Week

Weekly jobless claims have fallen for 13 consecutive weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic down from a peak of 7 million in late March. Still, a staggering 1.3 million filed claims in the past week.

Fewer People Applied For Unemployment Last Week Over The Week Before [Video]

Fewer People Applied For Unemployment Last Week Over The Week Before

Over 13,000 unemployment claims were filled last week which is done about 1,000 from the week before.

Maryland Unemployment Claims Up By 10K Last Week [Video]

Maryland Unemployment Claims Up By 10K Last Week

Maryland's unemployment claims were up by 10,000 last week, according to new data released Thursday.

