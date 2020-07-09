Unemployment Claims in US

3 new unemploymnet numers are out.... and while there continues to be a decrease in claims... there is concern that will change.

Fs vo bullets:no unemployment claims in the u.s. u.s. department of labor last week: ..

..

- 1.3 million ... the labor department reports another one-point- three million people filed for first-time unemployment claims last week.

While the weekly jobless claims have continued to go down.... from their peak in march... they still remain high.

Meanwhile... continued claims... which count workers who have filed claims for at least two weeks in a row.... stood at 18- point-one million last week..

There is also growing concern those numbers will jump... as more states roll back reopenings because of increased cases of the coronavirus.

