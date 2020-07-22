Global  
 

'I Feel My Government Has Completely Failed Me': Thousands Waiting On Unemployment Benefits
'I Feel My Government Has Completely Failed Me': Thousands Waiting On Unemployment Benefits
In Colorado, 664,532 unemployment claims have been filed since mid-March.
End of $600 unemployment bonus could push millions past the brink

When millions of Americans began losing their jobs in March, the federal government stepped in with a...
Unemployment in the US | July 30 [Video]

Unemployment in the US | July 30

Last week 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment. That number has gone up for the second week in a row.

10-15 days before benefits go out [Video]

10-15 days before benefits go out

If you're still waiting on your unemployment claim, you may not get an answer for another 2 weeks. That's the timeline a DETR administrator gave during a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Susie Lee.

Need help paying rent? If you've been affected by the pademic's economic fallout, you could qualify for this assistance [Video]

Need help paying rent? If you've been affected by the pademic's economic fallout, you could qualify for this assistance

Need help paying rent? This program might be a lifeline for you

