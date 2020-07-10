beshear on mask mandate - 2

Gallatin counties.

That announcement from governor beshear comes as --- the u.s.'s top doctor -- now warning states seeing their outbreak numbers rising - once again -- should consider shuttering main street for a 2nd time - in just four months.

Kentucky numbers haven't indicated that type of agressive action*yet.

But -- the daily average has shown signs of trending upwards -- as state leaders -- warn -vacations to hotspots are bringing new cases to the bluegrass.

And just last night -- hopkins county's judge executive warned -- the community*was in the midst of a 2nd wave.

Joining me know is kentucky governor andy beshear.

Governor thank you for joining us this evening.

- how are you and the family holding up?

Governor lets get to the new mandates in place tonight -- for the entire commonwealth.

Why did you feel - it was necessary to take this new step?

"we don't wait for things to get out of control before we act.

When the indication shows that the virus is growing, we take strong aggressive action.

And while for, really even months we had seen a plateau in the virus, meaning it was under control and we could do more things.

Now, we are seeing a steady growth.

Now, that growth isn't like the other states like florida, texas, arizona where we are seeing that exponential growth.

But it is enough to know, we can not allow ourselves to get in the situation that we are seeing in those states.

This is about strong action, to address it now, to protect the lives and health of our people, to keep our economy reopened."

"goldman sachs talked about the fact that if people would wear masks, it would save 5% of the country's gdp.

In kentucky, that is $10 billion dollars that is contingent on us following the rules and regulations.

Through these mandates we have got the best chance of getting our schools open and keeping them opened.

It is on us folks.

It is about whether we will care enough about each other to do a few things that feel a little uncomfortable."

Governor -- the new changes you are putting in place -- will protect kentuckians in the coming weeks -- but do you feel there should be national mandates in place that unify the message across the country.

We know -- that travel out of the state -- has brought clusters of the virus back to the bluegrass.

"i can't control what the white house does, but i can certainly control what the state house does.

From the very beginning my pledge has been no politics, we are just going to do what is right.

Whether it is popular or unpopular.

We are going to do what is right.

This is about the fact that someone's decision not to wear a mask might not hurt them, but it might kill somebody that they don't even know that they have come into contact with.

Or it spread from them to somone else to someone else.

Look it is a little uncomfortable, but that is a small price to pay for living your faith.

Loving your neighbors as yourself.

Being your brother or your sister's keeper.

This is what we are called to do.

This is a type of goodness, this is a type of kindness for folks to exhibit at these times.

And we have got to step up and to meet that calling.

So here in kentucky, we are going to do the right thing, no matter what happens anywhere else."

What is the future of healthy at school -- as things shift?

Just a couple weeks ago -- it seemed clear kentucky students would be able to go back to school -- now with a resurgence in case across the country --- are you prepared to send will and lila back to the classroom in august?

Are you feeling the pressure from president trump and his administration -- threatening to cut public education funding --- in a time when the state budget is facing a billion dollar shortfall - next year.?

Kentucky governor andy beshear -- thank you so much for taking the time to speak with us.