Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up

 Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
USATODAY.com
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News [Video]

Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News

Lake Piru in Southern California is closed to the public as authorities continued their search Thursday for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who went missing Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:30Published
Helicopters, boats, and ATVs have been deployed in the search for Naya Rivera [Video]

Helicopters, boats, and ATVs have been deployed in the search for Naya Rivera

Ventura County Sheriff's Department have revealed that "helicopters, boats, and ATV vehicles" have been deployed to help locate Naya Rivera, who is currently missing.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:18Published

Lake Piru Lake Piru

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say [Video]

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera now presumed dead, police say

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead, police said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said the effort to find the actress is now a “search and recovery operation”.There is no foul play suspected and officers believe Rivera, 33, drowned. She went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake [Video]

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake. Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera is missing. The 33-year-old "Glee" actress went missing while boating with her son on a lake in Southern California. Rescuers plan to resume their search Thursday morning at Lake Piru in Ventura County. The local Sheriff's Office said the search will resume "at first light" and fear it could be a possible drowning. Officials say a young child was found alone on the boat Rivera had rented. The child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Authorities search for ‘Glee’ star believed to have drowned

Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to...
Seattle Times - Published

Glee star Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned

LOS ANGELES: Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared drowned at a California lake, local...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsBillboard.comCBC.caSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphBollywood Life


Search continues for Naya Rivera; ‘recovery’ is a ‘slow process’ due to ‘difficult conditions’: authorities

Authorities continue to search for former "Glee" star Naya Rivera after she went missing while...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

makomakomama

mako RT @enews: Tributes and messages of hope are pouring in as the search continues for missing #Glee star Naya Rivera. 💔 https://t.co/ugfjS1Zl… 5 minutes ago

AngelicFusion

Å #BREAKING #nayarivera #nayariveramissing #PrayForNaya #PrayingforNaya #Glee #BREAKING #NewsAlert Search continues… https://t.co/YJYHeZ5cI0 1 hour ago

swuavery

emmy/ emily🦋 RT @StarAdvertiser: The search continues for @OfficialGLEEtv actress @NayaRivera. Read more: https://t.co/TYquylxukx See more photos: ht… 1 hour ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser The search continues for @OfficialGLEEtv actress @NayaRivera. Read more: https://t.co/TYquylxukx See more photos… https://t.co/zvV3pyUYAH 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera's Son On Boat In Lake Piru [Video]

Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera's Son On Boat In Lake Piru

As the search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera continued Thursday, Ventura County officials released the 911 call made after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on the lake.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:40Published
Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead

Rivera, of “Glee” fame, disappeared during a boat ride with her young son in a California lake. CBS News’ Danya Bacchus reports on the search.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:35Published
WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues

Search teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published