Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 8 minutes ago Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found. 0

