Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'

Katie Holmes recently started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after Thandie called Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58, "a very dominant individual".

