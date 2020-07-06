Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katie Holmes American actress, producer, and director
Tom Cruise American actor and producer
Thandie Newton was 'scared' of Tom Cruise
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:14Published
Le tournage de «Mission: Impossible 7» peut reprendre
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Instagram to block 'conversion therapy' servicesAt 13, Luke's dad saw his internet search history on the family computer, which included forums for gay teens and gay pornography. "When my dad scrolled through,..
WorldNews
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Thandie Newton British actress
Thandie Newton explains why she dropped out of 2000's Charlie's AngelsNewton says she was asked to play up to racial stereotypes and felt "objectified" in the role.
BBC News
Thandie Newton regrets misportrayal of African Americans
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources