Ruby Rose congratulates 'amazing' Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose Australian model, DJ, recording artist, actor, television presenter
Javicia Leslie will be TV's first black BatwomanThe actress replaces Ruby Rose, who who shocked fans when she quit the role in May.
BBC News
Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:53Published
Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW seriesJavicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although she will have a different non-superhero alter ego.
USATODAY.com
Batwoman (TV series) 2019 American superhero television series
Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:40Published
Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Javicia Leslie American actress
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
