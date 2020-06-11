Global  
 

Ruby Rose congratulates 'amazing' Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie
Ruby Rose lavished praise on her Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie as she reacted to the casting news on Instagram.

Javicia Leslie will be TV's first black Batwoman

 The actress replaces Ruby Rose, who who shocked fans when she quit the role in May.
Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Javicia Leslie to become TV's first Black Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose in CW series

 Javicia Leslie will succeed Ruby Rose as the superhero title character of CW's 'Batwoman,' although she will have a different non-superhero alter ego.
Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News [Video]

Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News

The CW has found its new Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman' [Video]

Javicia Leslie Is Breaking Barriers As 'Batwoman'

Javicia Leslie has been tapped to become the CW's new Batwoman. According to CNN, the actress will debut in the iconic role in January 2021. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television". Leslie went on to say that "as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show". "Batwoman" will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET when the show returns.

Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman

Actress Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman.

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual' [Video]

Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after she called Tom Cruise 'very dominant individual'

Katie Holmes recently started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after Thandie called Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58, "a very dominant individual".

Instagram to block 'conversion therapy' services

 At 13, Luke's dad saw his internet search history on the family computer, which included forums for gay teens and gay pornography. "When my dad scrolled through,..
DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message [Video]

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.

Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New 'Batwoman' Role

Ruby Rose is really excited to hear who is taking over her title as Batwoman! The former star of the...
Bisexual actor Javicia Leslie makes history as the first Black Batwoman, picking up the cape and mantle from Ruby Rose

Bisexual actor Javicia Leslie has been revealed as the first-ever Black Batwoman, picking up the...
Batwoman casts Javicia Leslie as new series lead following Ruby Rose's exit

After the exit of actor Ruby Rose from superhero CW series 'Batwoman,' the makers have found a new...
Javicia Leslie Will Replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie Will Replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie Will Replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman Leslie will become the first Black woman to portray Batwoman on TV. Leslie's Batwoman will have a brand new alter ego, Ryan Wilder. Javicia Leslie, via..

Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane [Video]

Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane

Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries has insisted she won't be killing off Kate Kane after Ruby's exit from the series. The CW series was thrown..

