Some bars in Nevada to return to Phase 1 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Some bars in Nevada to return to Phase 1 Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that starting at 11:59 p.m. On July 10 bars in select Nevada counties will return to Phase 1 and have to close as COVID-19 cases in the state are on the rise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS...IT IS BACK TO PHASE 1 FOR BARSIN THE STATE.THE GOVERNOR TAKING A STEP BACKON HIS ROAD TO RECOVERYPLAN--AS CORONAVIRUS CASESCONTINUE TO RISE.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE WITHMORE ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT -HAPPENIING TODAY.SOME BARS IN THE STATE..WILL NOW BE FORCED TO SHUTDOWN...JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT.AT A NEWS CONFERENCE LAST NIGHTGOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK..QUOTED U- S' TOP INFECTIOUSDISEASE EXPERTDOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI SAYINGCONGREGATING IN BARS IS ONE OFTHE MOST DANGEROUS THINGSPEOPLE COULD DO DURING THEPANDEMIC.SISOLAK ALSO SAYS..FEDERAL OFFICIALS..ARE WARNING NEVADA.IF THE STATE DOES NOT TAKEACTION..IT IS LIKELY FACING A SERIOUSSPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES.WHICH COULD OVERWHELM HOSPITALSAND FILL I-C-U BEDS.WHEN YOU NEED A HOSPITAL ROOM,WHEN YOU NEED AN ICU ROOM, YOUNEED IT NOW.YOU NEED IT WHEN YOU'RE SICK.AND THESE CASES ARE SURGING ANDYOU CAN SEE THESE DASHBOARDSTHEY'RE GOING UP 40,50,60 ADAY.WE CAN ONLY TAKE SO MANY OFTHAT BEFORE WE'RE OVERWHELMED.THE GOVERNOR'S DIRECTIVEIMPACTS BARS AND TAVERNS THATDO NOT SERVEFOOD..THAT INCLUDES BARS INSIDECASINOS..THIS NEW DIRECTIVE ONLY AFFECTSCERTAIN COUNTIES IN NEVADA...THE GOVERNOR WILL RELEASE THEFULL LIST OF THOSE COUNTIESLATER TODAY BASED ON A CRITERIAFROM HEALTH OFFICIALS...BUT HE DID SAY THAT CLARK ANDWASHOE WILL "CERTAINLY" BEINCLUDED.MEANWHILE SISOLAK ISENCOURAGING RESTAURANTS TO HAVEAS MUCH OUTSIDE SEATING ASPOSSIBLE.RESTAURANTS MUST CLOSE ITS BARAREAS AND THERE WILL NOW BE ASIX-PERSON PARTY LIMITSTATEWIDE TO BOTH INDOOR ANDOUTDOOR DINING.NINA P...13 ANAS BARS HERE IN THE VALLEY GETREADY TO RE-CLOSE THIS





