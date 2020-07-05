Global  
 

President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Trump’s New Hampshire rally postponed because of Tropical Storm Fay

The White House said Friday that President Trump’s planned rally in New Hampshire is being...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to hold an outdoor rally Saturday in Portsmouth,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



airhasiescardo

Hassan Barzani , M.A., M.S. RT @WMUR9: BREAKING NEWS: President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Portsmouth has been postponed because of the tropical storm moving up t… 1 minute ago

greenery444

𝓓еsďеന𝗈դą The commish is the daughter of Jeanne Shaheen 👊🏻👊🏻 The president lives in a biological bunker,” she said. “He gets… https://t.co/cBp8dqH1wX 2 minutes ago

askanthony_1

Anthony 🏳️‍🌈 Aweeee that’s too bad. 🤣 Trump rally in Portsmouth postponed because of approaching tropical storm https://t.co/HDxdeYEqCb 3 minutes ago

Katrina_NH

Katrina Aww, how #sad. (Not.) Thank you, Tropical Storm Faye! https://t.co/MR1HAZQe4J 3 minutes ago

Serenity_Seas

Mys Teri 🇺🇸 RT @ChrisFlanaganTV: #BREAKING President Trump has POSTPONED his rally scheduled for this Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire due… 3 minutes ago

FitzProv

Edward Fitzpatrick RT @BostonGlobe: President Trump's rally in Portsmouth, N.H., Saturday postponed due to weather, White House says https://t.co/smviUpNINL 6 minutes ago

StringerBoston

Boston Stringer Media 🎥 RT @ScooterCasterNY: President Trump's Rally scheduled for this Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed due to Tropical St… 6 minutes ago

reporterporter

Steven Porter RT @GraniteMemo: RALLY POSTPONED: Citing the threat of a tropical storm, the White House said today that President Trump's rally in Portsmo… 7 minutes ago


Long Island Bracing For Flash Flooding [Video]

Long Island Bracing For Flash Flooding

Long Island residents should beware of flooding and dangerous surf conditions as Tropical Storm Fay arrives. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 10, midday update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 10, midday update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:18Published
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published