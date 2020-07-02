Global  
 

Ron's 10pm live shot
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Ron's 10pm live shot
A nighttime live shot at the north shops
Soon be mandated while shopping.good evening, i'm jodie o'brien.

Nearly 800 missourians tested positive for covid-19 in the last 24- hours, and this new record no doubt had an influence on the city council's decision today on a mask mandate...kq2's ron johnson attended the work session where medical experts opinions seem to fall on deaf ears.

That's right jodie, i'm outside the old navy here in the north shoppes, it's a retail space about 13 to 14 thousand square feet, it's just one of the places where you'll have to wear mask in starting monday.

&lt;&lt;ron johnson reporting the city of st.

Joseph is moving ahead on a mask ordinance, but not for everyonegiven the division in the community and on the council i think what's right is a compromise at 10,000 square feet.

The mayor along with four other members of the city council voted late thursday afternoon on an ordinance that would require mask use only in retail shops in a space of 10,000 square feet or more.

Health experts were also on hand in the meeting sharing that smaller spaces carry a greater risk of virus transmission.

If you're in a big store or an open space then the risk is reduced, however if you're in a small office or a small shop or another enclosed area that's where the risk goes up.

Given the lack of support for a blanket ban on masks, the council instead voted on the compromise, but some on the city council don't feel it's a happy medium.sotsome in the public also expressed disagreement with the ordinance sot sot others felt is was at least a step in the right direction.

But city leaders that disagreed with this ordinance said there's no room for compromise when it come to the public's health, especially when medical experts were on hand.

Sot the city's mask ordinance will start this monday the 13th and will be in effect for the next 60 days.

Live in the north shoppes ron johnson kq2




