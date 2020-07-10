Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up The actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, and the incident has now been classed as a "recovery operation", with Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue admitting there is "no way to really say" what happened.
