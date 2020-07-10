Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up The actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, and the incident has now been classed as a "recovery operation", with Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue admitting there is "no way to really say" what happened.

He said: He said: But he insisted the police are doing "everything" they can to find the 'Glee' star.

He said: