Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up The actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, and the incident has now been classed as a "recovery operation", with Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue admitting there is "no way to really say" what happened.

He said: He said: But he insisted the police are doing "everything" they can to find the 'Glee' star.

He said:

Police: Naya Rivera's body may never come back up


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took..

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake

Authorities in Ventura County, California continue to search for the body of onetime "Glee" star Naya Rivera. The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a California..

