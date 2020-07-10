Global  
 

Warning for Tropical Storm Fay issued in New Jersey
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Warning for Tropical Storm Fay issued in New Jersey

Warning for Tropical Storm Fay issued in New Jersey

A warning for Tropical Storm Fay issued in Avalon, New Jersey on Friday (July 10).

Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy rain, flood warnings to East Coast

Tropical Storm Fay is bringing heavy rain and a threat of flooding to New York and New Jersey Friday....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay [Video]

President Trump's Portsmouth, NH Rally Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Fay

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
NY Prepares For Potential Storm Damage [Video]

NY Prepares For Potential Storm Damage

New York State and city officials are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Fay passes through the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding Along Jersey Shore [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding Along Jersey Shore

Tropical Storm Fay is bringing heavy rain, flooding and dangerous beach conditions to southern parts of New Jersey. CBS2's Christina Fan has a live look.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published