New Jersey Cleaning Up From Tropical Storm Fay
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published
New Jersey Cleaning Up From Tropical Storm Fay

New Jersey Cleaning Up From Tropical Storm Fay

Tropical Storm Fay slammed New Jersey with high winds and unpredictable downpours.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy rain that closed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com


Trump Campaign Postpones Rally As Tropical Storm Fay Nears East Coast

Trump Campaign Postpones Rally As Tropical Storm Fay Nears East Coast Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump's planned rally for Saturday in New Hampshire has been postponed...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTIME


Warnings issued for Jersey Shore as Tropical Storm Fay set to bring rain, wind, tornadoes

Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC

Tropical Storm Fay soaked New York City on Friday, resulting in flooding and some power problems; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Major Flooding Reported Throughout New Jersey As Tropical Storm Fay Makes Landfall [Video]

Major Flooding Reported Throughout New Jersey As Tropical Storm Fay Makes Landfall

Heavy downpours caused major flooding in parts of the tri-state area Friday, and roads quickly became impassable for some drivers; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain [Video]

Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain

Power lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published