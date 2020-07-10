New Jersey Cleaning Up From Tropical Storm Fay
Tropical Storm Fay slammed New Jersey with high winds and unpredictable downpours.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYCTropical Storm Fay soaked New York City on Friday, resulting in flooding and some power problems; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Major Flooding Reported Throughout New Jersey As Tropical Storm Fay Makes LandfallHeavy downpours caused major flooding in parts of the tri-state area Friday, and roads quickly became impassable for some drivers; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rainPower lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10).