Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event.

According to Unanue, the United States is “truly blessed” to have Trump leading the nation.

Robert Unanue, via HuffPost His remarks sparked online backlash, with many people referencing Trump’s history of racist rhetoric towards the Hispanic community.

#Goyaway and #BoycottGoya became trending topics on Twitter.

Among those voicing their intention to boycott were Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

AOC, via Twitter Julián Castro, via Twitter Chrissy Teigen, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo have also pledged to boycott the brand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After Its CEO Praises President Trump

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods,...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmaxJust Jared


#Goyaway: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Julián Castro lead calls to boycott Goya Foods after CEO's praise for Donald Trump

Twitter users are calling to boycott Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com - Published

Goya Foods CEO's Praise Of Trump Causes Backlash Among Latino Communities

There are growing calls among Latino communities to boycott Goya Foods — one of the most ubiquitous...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

deeerum

Dave Loser Chrissy Teigen Joins Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Says 'We're All Truly Blessed' to Have Trump https://t.co/qPXSUn8Hbb 8 seconds ago

toneecanoga

Tonee Canoga RT @NPR: People are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Trump during a visit to the White House, saying the… 12 seconds ago

UNCLEFRESHNYCNC

#TimesUp RT @ABC: Goya Foods, the New Jersey-based producer of many canned foods that have become staples in American homes, is facing calls for a b… 33 seconds ago

rvmirrorsgs

Steven Stack RT @RealOmarNavarro: I’m glad Hispanics are waking up to the lefts economic disaster. I will vote Republican and encourage many others to d… 46 seconds ago

BethwhoisBeth

Beth Warner - artist is socially distant RT @nprpolitics: People are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Trump during a visit to the White House, sa… 48 seconds ago

tcolpean

PatriotTeri💝🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @ColSDM: Because of these favorable comments about @realDonaldTrump the left calls for a boycott of Goya foods. We all know what to do… 49 seconds ago

nathanryannews

Nathan Ryan After this comment yesterday in the Rose Garden, there have been nationwide calls for a boycott of Goya Foods https://t.co/3jCyzVygIP 1 minute ago

PatriotTom2020

Patriot Tom RT @PureMichGirl: Please buy Goya products! Let’s see their business soar. “Calls To Boycott Explode After Goya Foods CEO Praises Trump”… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off [Video]

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published
Goya Foods facing boycott after CEO praises Trump [Video]

Goya Foods facing boycott after CEO praises Trump

Some people are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods, a staple in many Latino households. This comes after the CEO of the company praised President Trump Thursday. Today, the hashtag "Goyaway" started..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott [Video]

Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published