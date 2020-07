Tropical storm Fay in Long Island, New York, floods the Court Square subway station in Brooklyn along the E/M line on the Manhattan-bound side of the platform on Friday (July 10).

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it’s preparing for all scenarios.