Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from KCK
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from KCK

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from KCK

An Amber Alert was issued late Friday morning for 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen, who was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

