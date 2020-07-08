|
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from KCK
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 04:09s - Published
An Amber Alert was issued late Friday morning for 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen, who was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas.
