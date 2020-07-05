FVSU head football coach Maurice Flowers talks suspended season

On Thursday, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspended all 2020 fall sporting and championship events because of coronavirus concerns.

on thursday we learned the see-ack suspended all fall sports and championship events this year, including football unfortunately that includes the fort valley state wildcats they were looking to build on top of the season they had last year fort valley finished 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference also 1st year head coach maurice flowers was looking to make an impact right away fort valley hired him back in december of 20-19 ... he brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the program ... although it hurts ... flowers says he understands the decision ... :01-:06 yes, it's disappointing, but at the same time, you know, it's part of life.

Life is not smooth.

You're going to have a lot of ups and downs in life, so it's really just life-lessons is what we're dealing with.

Really life is how you respond to adversity.

Do you let adversity knock you down and keep you down or do you go through adversity and come out stronger on the other end.

And that's our plan for our football program coach flowers also addressed how the players are dealing the situation ... :01-:06 our young man understand it.

It doesn't take away the hurt, but they understand it and one of the things that we say is we want to control the controlables, and we can't control what's going on with covid-19.

We can just do our part.

Wear our mask and practice social distancing and things like that.

But, our guys, they were upset, but we understand that