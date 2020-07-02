Coronavirus Surge Continues In Southern California
Southern California counties continued to report surges in coronavirus cases Friday, though some counties also reported slight decreases in hospitalizations.
Surge in Demand for Virus Testing Leads to Long Wait TimesCoronavirus testing in California has ramped up as cases spike. All that demand is putting a strain on the system. Devin Fehely reports. (7-10-20)
Thousands of California Prison Inmates Set to Be Released Because of COVID-19 OutbreaksCalifornia officials will soon release another 2,100 inmates from state prisons in response to the coronavirus pandemic and now plans to release a total of more than 10,000. Andrea Nakano reports...
Lawsuit over church restrictions in CaliforniaDean Broyles, President of the National Center for Law and Policy, spoke with ABC 10News about the lawsuit against California over restrictions on singing in religious facilities amid the coronavirus.