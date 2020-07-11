[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
US President Donald Trump seems committed to getting America back to normal, despite being ground zero for the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, Trump has recently been focusing his attention on anything but the fact that over 137,000 Americans have died from the virus. In fact, recent CDC data show that Hispanics and Blacks are suffering from coronavirus infections at rates far beyond their share of the population.
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.
President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the President. The announcement came just days before Stone was set to report to a federal prison. The President and Stone have been friends for over 40 years.
Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September. Adam Reed reports.