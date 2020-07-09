Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney Reopens Amid Surge In Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Disney Reopens Amid Surge In Pandemic

Disney Reopens Amid Surge In Pandemic

Four months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has officially reopened amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Disney World Reopens As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Florida

Four months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida...
cbs4.com - Published

Disney World Reopens in Florida While Coronavirus Cases Rise - See Photos

Disney World has reopened in Florida after being shut down for nearly four months during the...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic [Video]

Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic

Mixed emotions about Disney reopening amid pandemic

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Disney World attraction malfunctions in viral video, leads to hilarious memes [Video]

Disney World attraction malfunctions in viral video, leads to hilarious memes

Just a few days before Disney World enters its phased reopening on July 11, one particular attraction at the theme park seems to have gone rogue.On July 8, CinemaBlend reported that the park had..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published
WEB EXTRA: Disney Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Reopen To Annual Passholders [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Disney Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Reopen To Annual Passholders

Annual passholders previewed Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Disney World in FL Thursday. The theme parks will reopen to everyone Saturday after a nearly 4-month closure because of the pandemic...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published