Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:56s
Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side to cut out the mistakes – or risk their Champions League and FA Cup bids falling short.

