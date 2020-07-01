Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

|
Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout
Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit
City Large and permanent human settlement
Leicester lockdown: City deserted as Leicestershire reopensLeicestershire Police's Chief Constable said it was a "huge challenge" policing different rules.
BBC News
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Raheem Sterling English footballer
Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England
Black Lives Matter: Up to 5,000 join anti-racism protest in BrightonDemonstration comes days after outcry over video showing man shouting 'I can't breathe' while being arrested in Sussex city
Independent
Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 to stay on record paceLondon, Jul 8 (efe-epa).- Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Wednesday to show that with the Premier League title in the bag, their focus now is on..
WorldNews
Salah scores twice as champions Liverpool see off BrightonLiverpool continue their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at The Amex Stadium.
BBC News
Norwich City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Leandro Trossard hits winner at Carrow RoadLeandro Trossard's winner nudges Norwich City closer to relegation as Brighton all but ensure a fourth straight season in the Premier League with a rare away..
BBC News
