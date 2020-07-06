Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News

3 months After Congress govt's fall in Madhya Pradesh, now crisis grips the Rajasthan Govt.

Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with MLAs loyal to him amid a rift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that escalated after he was asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged BJP attempts to destabilize the Congress government by bribing Congress and independent MLAs.

The Chief Minister and his deputy had been raged against each other for a while; the truce brokered by Rahul Gandhi when Sachin Pilot settled for deputy chief ministership along with the post of Congress chief in Rajasthan in 2018 was short-lived.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal questioned whether "we will wake up only when the horses have bolted", in a Tweet that may not go down well with the party leadership.

Sibal's tweet, said sources, should be seen a wake-up call to the party leadership to stop taking things for granted.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

The Congress appears deep in crisis in Rajasthan three months after it lost Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after a long-drawn tussle between the old guard and the new. Rajasthan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published
Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Donate plasma to help save Covid patients: Why & how you can be a hero| Oneindia News [Video]

Donate plasma to help save Covid patients: Why & how you can be a hero| Oneindia News

The Delhi govt has opened a Plasma bank after tests showed that plasma therapy could help moderate Covid patients recover. However, there aren't enough donors. And sadly, myths and rumours are keeping..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published