Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?

3 months After Congress govt's fall in Madhya Pradesh, now crisis grips the Rajasthan Govt.

Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with MLAs loyal to him amid a rift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that escalated after he was asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged BJP attempts to destabilize the Congress government by bribing Congress and independent MLAs.

The Chief Minister and his deputy had been raged against each other for a while; the truce brokered by Rahul Gandhi when Sachin Pilot settled for deputy chief ministership along with the post of Congress chief in Rajasthan in 2018 was short-lived.

Senior party leader Kapil Sibal questioned whether "we will wake up only when the horses have bolted", in a Tweet that may not go down well with the party leadership.

Sibal's tweet, said sources, should be seen a wake-up call to the party leadership to stop taking things for granted.