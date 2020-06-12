Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 24:12s - Published
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics

Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics

Even as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic, political suspense has gripped the state of Rajasthan.

Barely months after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party precipitated the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, there is speculation of a similar fate for the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Tension between CM Gehlot and his deputy, Sachin Pilot, has been apparent ever since the government was formed.

But things seem to have reached a head with Pilot now camping in Delhi with more than a dozen legislators.

The final straw that broke the camel's back seems to be an investigation by the special operations group (SOG) of the state police's anti-terror squad.

The SOG issued a summons to Deputy CM Pilot to appear for questioning after the arrest of two alleged BJP workers accused of trying to topple the Congress government.

Gehlot has claimed that he received a similar notice and it was a routine practice by investigators.

As a political blame game rages on, watch what Congress' Gourav Vallabh, and BJP's Rajeev Jaitley have to say about the apparent political instability in Rajasthan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deepdkSingh

Deepak Singh RT @htTweets: Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics @PrasadAditi @GouravVallabh @RajeevJaitly @naqs… 10 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics @PrasadAditi @GouravVallabh… https://t.co/09PjjzqQXT 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

BJP busy in toppling govts, not concerned about COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot [Video]

BJP busy in toppling govts, not concerned about COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot

While addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur on June 12, the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot spoke on political situation in the state. He said, "The Rajya Sabha elections could have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
RS polls: 'We're united, our candidates will emerge victorious', says Rajasthan CM [Video]

RS polls: 'We're united, our candidates will emerge victorious', says Rajasthan CM

While addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur on June 12, the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot spoke on political situation in the state. He said, "We are united and not a single vote of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published