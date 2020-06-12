Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics

Even as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic, political suspense has gripped the state of Rajasthan.

Barely months after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party precipitated the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, there is speculation of a similar fate for the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Tension between CM Gehlot and his deputy, Sachin Pilot, has been apparent ever since the government was formed.

But things seem to have reached a head with Pilot now camping in Delhi with more than a dozen legislators.

The final straw that broke the camel's back seems to be an investigation by the special operations group (SOG) of the state police's anti-terror squad.

The SOG issued a summons to Deputy CM Pilot to appear for questioning after the arrest of two alleged BJP workers accused of trying to topple the Congress government.

Gehlot has claimed that he received a similar notice and it was a routine practice by investigators.

As a political blame game rages on, watch what Congress' Gourav Vallabh, and BJP's Rajeev Jaitley have to say about the apparent political instability in Rajasthan.