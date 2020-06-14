Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now.

After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority.

We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads.

According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge

The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said, "Congress government is strong and we will fight against them (who attempt to destabilise the state government". The crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress heightened on July 12 with party veteran and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot involved in a power tussle, with the CM blaming the BJP for attempting to topple the state government by poaching MLAs. A meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on July 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Pilot seethes, believes police probe a bid to hound him out

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s ‘strike’ against Sachin Pilot has left the younger leader seething, who sees being asked to join a police..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

When will we wake up? Kapil Sibal voices angst over Congress crisis

 As the Rajasthan Congress drama stoked the barely-forgotten memories of government collapse in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, worry lines deepened in party ranks..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India


Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot calls party meeting of Congress MLAs

After the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the state government, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on July 12. Amid reports of several Congress MLAs thinking of switching support, state Sports Minister Ashok Chandna advised unsure legislators to take lessons from MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who left Congress to join BJP. "People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh. They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing. They will lose the election and ministerial post. People should think about it," Chandna said. Congress MLA Ramlal Jaat said, "In Rajasthan, Gehlot means Congress, and Congress means Gehlot. There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Communist Party of India (Marxist) Political party in India

Kolkata doctor, a CPI(M) member, cuts dialysis cost to Rs 50 amid COVID crisis [Video]

Kolkata doctor, a CPI(M) member, cuts dialysis cost to Rs 50 amid COVID crisis

Dr Fuad Halim, a practising doctor and CPI(M) member is doing dialysis procedure at Rs 50 amid COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the tensions amid coronavirus crisis, he decided to cut the cost. His dialysis centre is opened to people, mostly from an impoverished background. He said, "Patients said commuting expense along with treatment fee, which was earlier Rs 350, was very expensive amid lockdown. So we reduced dialysis fee to Rs 50."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:41Published

Bharatiya Tribal Party Bharatiya Tribal Party Indian political party

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: 'Congress will complete full term', says MLAs after meeting Sachin Pilot

The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes.Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Harish Chaudhary said, "All Congress MLA's are together and other parties like BTP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and communist party is also supporting us and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 10 independent MLA's are also with us," said Harish Choudhary. "At a time when we are fighting against COVID-19, BJP is fighting for the power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term," Harish Chaudhary added. "Sachin Pilot is president of Rajasthan Congress and I'm secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin is a routine exercise. We (Chetan Dudi, Rohit Behra and I) have not been approached by BJP," said Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar. "We went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If media says we went there for this reason or that, then it's not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath," Rajasthan Congress MLA Rohit Bohra.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Live: Gehlot summons meeting of Congress MLAs

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has alleged the BJP of conspiring to topple his government by indulging in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Congress, BJP MLAs in Manesar hotel?

Amid allegations by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of...
Hindu - Published

Rajasthan crisis: Kapil Sibal says he is worried for Congress

Sources said a crisis is brewing within the Rajasthan Congress with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

JSINGH2252

जय भवानी ⚔️⚔️ RT @ANI: Jaipur: Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's meeting with party MLAs has concluded. Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda says, "… 2 minutes ago

ItsVineetRbl

Vineet Yadav RT @Supriya23bh: Statement from #Rajasthan Deputy CM & #Rajasthan Congress chief Mr @SachinPilot : Mr Pilot not to attend Congress Legisla… 23 minutes ago

itsmeroshan2121

Roshan 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Around 75 MLAs/ministers were present in the meeting today at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence Currently Congress leaders Ran… 34 minutes ago

Nahush46346794

Nahush RT @Outlookindia: #Sachin_Pilot is learned to have opened a line with the BJP leadership and is seriously considering switching to the saff… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet [Video]

Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet

After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
Vikram Chandra on Rajasthan political crisis, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Rajasthan political crisis, other top stories

There is a political crisis brewing within the Rajasthan government. An angry Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has gathered MLAs loyal to him while Chief Minister Ashok Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:39Published
'We had warned them': Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire [Video]

'We had warned them': Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire

Politics is now playing out over the Baghjan oil well fire in Assam. Congress MLA Durga Bhumi has said that they had warned Oil India and the state government over the situation. He alleged that Oil..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published