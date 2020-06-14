CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now.

After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority.

We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads.

According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.