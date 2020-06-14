CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now.
After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said, "Gehlot ji has the majority.
We are also making efforts and some BJP MLAs are in our contact." The meeting was called after the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at loggerheads.
According to sources, around 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence.
Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 Independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.
The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said, "Congress government is strong and we will fight against them (who attempt to destabilise the state government". The crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress heightened on July 12 with party veteran and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot involved in a power tussle, with the CM blaming the BJP for attempting to topple the state government by poaching MLAs. A meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be held at Gehlot's residence at 10:30 am on July 13.
After the Congress government in Rajasthan accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the state government, several Congress ministers and MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on July 12. Amid reports of several Congress MLAs thinking of switching support, state Sports Minister Ashok Chandna advised unsure legislators to take lessons from MLAs of Madhya Pradesh who left Congress to join BJP. "People should take lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh. They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing. They will lose the election and ministerial post. People should think about it," Chandna said. Congress MLA Ramlal Jaat said, "In Rajasthan, Gehlot means Congress, and Congress means Gehlot. There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term."
Dr Fuad Halim, a practising doctor and CPI(M) member is doing dialysis procedure at Rs 50 amid COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the tensions amid coronavirus crisis, he decided to cut the cost. His dialysis centre is opened to people, mostly from an impoverished background. He said, "Patients said commuting expense along with treatment fee, which was earlier Rs 350, was very expensive amid lockdown. So we reduced dialysis fee to Rs 50."
The MLAs of Congress party in Rajasthan held press conference amid the speculation of political crisis in the state. According to the sources, Almost 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs met state president Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes.Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, Harish Chaudhary said, "All Congress MLA's are together and other parties like BTP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and communist party is also supporting us and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 10 independent MLA's are also with us," said Harish Choudhary. "At a time when we are fighting against COVID-19, BJP is fighting for the power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term," Harish Chaudhary added. "Sachin Pilot is president of Rajasthan Congress and I'm secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin is a routine exercise. We (Chetan Dudi, Rohit Behra and I) have not been approached by BJP," said Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar. "We went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If media says we went there for this reason or that, then it's not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath," Rajasthan Congress MLA Rohit Bohra.