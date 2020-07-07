Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Shatters Single-Day Record For New Virus Cases
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Florida Shatters Single-Day Record For New Virus Cases

Florida Shatters Single-Day Record For New Virus Cases

While New York is doing well in its battle against coronavirus, the situation is other parts of the country is getting out of control.

CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new virus cases

New York and Florida are the only other states to surpass 10,000 new cases in a single day.
CBS News - Published

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Confirmed Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across Nation Nearly 3.3M [Video]

Confirmed Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across Nation Nearly 3.3M

CBS4's Tom Hanson has the latest developments from around the United States.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases

Its 15,300 new cases mark the largest one-day increase of any U.S. state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published
Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Shatters US Record Covid-19 Cases

(CNN) With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published