Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally

Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19



Three teachers shared a summer classroom at a school in the small town of Winkelman, Arizona, in June. Nothing unusual about that. But according to CNN, all three contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One of them died from the disease. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd was 61. She died June 26, less than two weeks after she tested positive. The other two teachers -- Jena Martinez and Angela Skillings -- said they're still struggling with the effects of the virus.

