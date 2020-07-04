Global  
 

Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports record daily increase of over 230,000 cases globally

Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19 [Video]

Three Teachers Sharing A Classroom Did Everything Right. Now, One Is Dead And Two Have COVID-19

Three teachers shared a summer classroom at a school in the small town of Winkelman, Arizona, in June. Nothing unusual about that. But according to CNN, all three contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One of them died from the disease. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd was 61. She died June 26, less than two weeks after she tested positive. The other two teachers -- Jena Martinez and Angela Skillings -- said they're still struggling with the effects of the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Coronavirus kept them apart for 114 days. So she took a dishwashing job to see her husband

 Mary Daniel got a job as a dishwasher at a memory-care center so she could be inside the locked-down facility to see her husband, a patient there.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Economic Fallout Batters Zimbabwe Bird Sanctuary

 A fish eagle swoops over the water to grab a fish in its talons and then flies to its nest. Nearby are a martial eagle, a black eagle, an Egyptian vulture and..
WorldNews

WHO reports another day of record Covid-19 cases

 The World Health Organization has reported another record in the...
WorldNews
WHO reports record 230K global coronavirus cases [Video]

WHO reports record 230K global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization reported an increase of 230,370 global coronavirus cases on Sunday, a new record. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story [Video]

WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story

A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health expert are unlikely to come home with answers. The mystery of the virus’ origins has become a political powder keg and the subject of countless conspiracy theories. Chinese officials have reported conducting tests for SARS-CoV-2 at the Wuhan seafood market but what they found remains sketchy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Disney World reopens as WHO urges virus caution

 Orlando: Florida’s Walt Disney World theme park reopened Saturday in a state hard hit by the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization issued a fresh..
WorldNews

