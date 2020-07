b// pray for naya πŸ€πŸ•Š RT @people: Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer at 57: 'She Was a Bright, Beautiful and Loving Soul' https://t.co/iq2oHxw7al 2 seconds ago

β˜•β™ Whammie 🌎🌍🌏✌ @CapnTrips @JustStacie5683 It's at least a little ironic since John Travolta, (who's in the picture when the song p… https://t.co/mQoH6AWrIw 2 seconds ago

ZenπŸ’πŸ’ž RT @Channel24: John Travolta confirms death of wife and actor Kelly Preston, 57 https://t.co/stOtjr5Wbx https://t.co/Oi6k8RhNFx 3 seconds ago

Felicia McNear RT @THR: Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' 'For Love of the Game' and more films, dies at 57 https://t.co/VkqEY2wdK0 https://t.co/… 4 seconds ago

Eleanor Rudland I woke up to the news that Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta and mother to their 3 children, has died of breast… https://t.co/GmrBnLSxPQ 4 seconds ago

Enid Logan RT @Reuters: Actress Kelly Preston, who appeared in films including 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Twins,' dies of breast cancer at 57 https://t.co/H… 4 seconds ago

ZenπŸ’πŸ’ž RT @TMZ: Kelly Preston Dead at 57 of Breast Cancer https://t.co/eest9CrSxW 6 seconds ago