Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Johnson: Masks ‘should be worn’ in UK shops

 Boris Johnson has said he is looking at "enforcement" of masks for customers in England.
BBC News
PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so [Video]

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so

Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Boris Johnson to decide on mandatory face mask wearing in shops this week

 But deputy Michael Gove says they will not become mandatory
Independent

Huawei Huawei Chinese multinational electronics manufacturer

Huawei: BT chief warns of 'outages' if UK rips Chinese telecoms giant from 5G network too quickly

 Philip Jansen says removal should take at least five years
Independent

Why is PM Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul Gandhi

 "Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and..
IndiaTimes

Huawei: Why the UK might hang up on 5G and broadband kit supplier

 The Chinese telecoms equipment provider's fate in the UK is set to be revealed on Tuesday.
BBC News

Huawei working on Mate V clamshell foldable to rival the Galaxy Z Flip

 Undeterred by the ongoing legal and political maelstrom the company is having to endure, it seems the Chinese tech giant seems undeterred if these latest patent..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Devos Pushes For School Reopenings [Video]

Devos Pushes For School Reopenings

The Trump Administration is pushing to reopen schools in the fall of 2020. Business Insider reports the US is dealing with record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. Education Secretary Betsy Devos on Sunday doubled down on the Trump administration's position. "There is going to be the exception to the rule. But the rule should be that kids go back to school this fall." Children are at low risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Trump’s Latest Speeches, Spectacles Resemble Modern Apocalyptic, Millenarian Movements Like Fascism

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It may surprise some to know that fascism has been studied as a form of modern millenarianism. Millenarian..
WorldNews

Trump supporters gather at Selena Quintanilla statue despite family's cease and desist letter

 Trump supporters and counter-protesters gathered in front of the Selena statue despite her family's cease and desist letter.
USATODAY.com

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Xinjiang: Rubio and Cruz hit with tit-for-tat China sanctions

 The move comes after the US sanctions Chinese officials for Beijing's actions in Xinjiang.
BBC News

Leading Hong Kong activists charged for Tiananmen vigil gathering

 HONG KONG: Thirteen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists appeared in court on Monday charged with holding an unauthorised gathering to mark the Tiananmen..
WorldNews
Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections [Video]

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

It is the first ballot since Beijing imposed its new national security law - many feared this would keep people away.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on China

 China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Huawei faces UK 5G ban within months - report

Huawei faces UK 5G ban within months - report UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to begin phasing out the use of Huawei technology in...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this