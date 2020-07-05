Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Johnson: Masks ‘should be worn’ in UK shopsBoris Johnson has said he is looking at "enforcement" of masks for customers in England.
BBC News
PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53Published
Boris Johnson to decide on mandatory face mask wearing in shops this weekBut deputy Michael Gove says they will not become mandatory
Independent
Boris Johnson news – live: New Brexit ad campaign likened to Orwell's 1984, as ministers warned of outages if Huawei removed too fastFollow all the latest developments
Independent
Huawei Chinese multinational electronics manufacturer
Huawei: BT chief warns of 'outages' if UK rips Chinese telecoms giant from 5G network too quicklyPhilip Jansen says removal should take at least five years
Independent
Why is PM Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul Gandhi"Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and..
IndiaTimes
Huawei: Why the UK might hang up on 5G and broadband kit supplierThe Chinese telecoms equipment provider's fate in the UK is set to be revealed on Tuesday.
BBC News
Huawei working on Mate V clamshell foldable to rival the Galaxy Z FlipUndeterred by the ongoing legal and political maelstrom the company is having to endure, it seems the Chinese tech giant seems undeterred if these latest patent..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Devos Pushes For School Reopenings
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Trump’s Latest Speeches, Spectacles Resemble Modern Apocalyptic, Millenarian Movements Like FascismArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It may surprise some to know that fascism has been studied as a form of modern millenarianism. Millenarian..
WorldNews
Trump supporters gather at Selena Quintanilla statue despite family's cease and desist letterTrump supporters and counter-protesters gathered in front of the Selena statue despite her family's cease and desist letter.
USATODAY.com
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Xinjiang: Rubio and Cruz hit with tit-for-tat China sanctionsThe move comes after the US sanctions Chinese officials for Beijing's actions in Xinjiang.
BBC News
Leading Hong Kong activists charged for Tiananmen vigil gatheringHONG KONG: Thirteen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists appeared in court on Monday charged with holding an unauthorised gathering to mark the Tiananmen..
WorldNews
Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on ChinaChina has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy..
WorldNews
