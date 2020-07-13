Squirrel In Morrison Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:29s - Published 10 minutes ago Squirrel In Morrison Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague A squirrel in Jefferson County tested positive for bubonic plague. Jefferson County Public Health says the squirrel was found in Morrison. 0

