Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hong Kong's opposition camp kicks off primary elections on Saturday (July 11).

The primaries aim at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

Candidates set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city, including pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

"Now is the second week after the implementation of national security law.

Our voice hope to be represented by our vote and let Beijing realise people in Hong Kong choose not to kowtow to China." This come less than two weeks after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the Asian financial hub, stoking concerns that wide-ranging freedoms not seen in mainland China will be crushed.

The law punishes what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

It also allows mainland security agents to operate officially in Hong Kong for the first time.

On the eve of the primaries, police searched the office of independent pollster Robert Chung, whose Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute helps organize the election, raising concerns among activists of interference in the poll.

While the primaries are only for the opposition camp, observers are watching closely as they say the turnout at the election will serve as a test of broader opposition to the national security law.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Nathan Law: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist reveals he's in London

 Nathan Law, who fled Hong Kong over China's new security law, says he is staying in the UK.
BBC News

Leading Hong Kong activists charged for Tiananmen vigil gathering

 HONG KONG: Thirteen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists appeared in court on Monday charged with holding an unauthorised gathering to mark the Tiananmen..
WorldNews
Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections [Video]

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

It is the first ballot since Beijing imposed its new national security law - many feared this would keep people away.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Legislative Council of Hong Kong Legislative Council of Hong Kong Legislative body of Hong Kong

Hong Kong national security law changes, explained [Video]

Hong Kong national security law changes, explained

Chinese authorities are planning to override Hong Kong's legislature and propose their own national security law for the region.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:06Published
China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill [Video]

China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill

China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could endanger its special autonomy and freedoms. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published
Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature [Video]

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Heated debate over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed from the Legislative Council on Thursday (May 28).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Robert Chung Robert Chung Hong Kong academic

Hong Kong police raid pollster ahead of opposition vote

 HONG KONG: have raided the office of a prominent opinion pollster that was helping the city's pro-democracy opposition to conduct a primary election, a director..
WorldNews

Joshua Wong Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Hong Kong: The impact of China’s national security law

 THE national security law adopted by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in the morning of June 30 and promulgated in Hong Kong at 11 p.m...
WorldNews

Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries

 Prominent activist Joshua Wong says the measure is "one step away from actual book banning".
BBC News
Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases [Video]

Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases

A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a “death knell” for the city’s autonomy. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Asia Asia Continent

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on China

 China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy..
WorldNews
This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi [Video]

This is how frontline 'heroes' tackle COVID-19 situation in Asia's largest slum Dharavi

Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum area and is home to more than 10 lakh people took efforts to contain spread of COVID-19. Dharavi is located in Mumbai and is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Dharavi on April 08 but with combined efforts of locals, doctors and state govt, the pandemic got turned. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors said, "Dharavi is a slum area and is overcrowded. We have many cases earlier. Doctors of BMC tied up with local doctors. We did try door-to-door screening but was not possible. But then we screened only symptomatic patients." A local said, "Doctors of Dharavi and BMC have helped the patients a lot and that's the situation here is quite good." Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has only over 290 active coronavirus cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) also tweeted and praised Dharavi for strong focus on community engagement and COVID-19 testing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

Congress questions Centre's claim on 750 MW Rewa solar project as 'Asia's largest', says 2000 MW park already in K'taka

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the 750 MW Rewa solar power project via video conference.
DNA

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators [Video]

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong opposition primary kicks off amid security law crackdown

Primary elections for Hong Kong's democratic camp have begun despite the fear of reprisal under a new...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS


'Miracle' turnout for Hong Kong primary vote

Democracy leaders are praising 600,000 residents who cast ballots in a primary vote for the upcoming...
The Age - Published

Hong Kong police raid pollster ahead of opposition vote

Hong Kong police raid pollster ahead of opposition vote HONG KONG: have raided the office of a prominent opinion pollster that was helping the city's...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Timothy01320076

HongKonger RT @dwnews: Primary elections for Hong Kong's democratic camp have kicked off despite the fear of reprisal under a new national security la… 23 minutes ago

Timothy01320076

HongKonger RT @Reuters: Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections under shadow of security law https://t.co/KEpxkFLHXY https://t.co/XAozj1KWEI 23 minutes ago

MiriamHeukelom

Miriam van Heukelom RT @QuipPonder: U.S. News: “Hong Kong Opposition Kicks off Primary Elections Under Shadow of Security Law... #JoshuaWong ...The primary el… 3 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @globalnews: Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections under shadow of security law https://t.co/q8ET7jw10R https://t.co/V1M83ZlP… 4 hours ago

TCTC202009

T.C RT @Reuters: Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections under shadow of security law https://t.co/9SCJyC9tgk https://t.co/1H9LiFiAK2 4 hours ago

real_Paul_CK

real Paul CK RT @joshuawongcf: The primary election is our first time to let #Beijing know #HongKongers never bow down to #China. The turnout will serve… 5 hours ago

WWT022

Lin Pig RT @Reuters: Hong Kong’s opposition camp holds primary to select candidates for Legislative Council elections due in September https://t.co… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong opposition holds primary to pick election candidates [Video]

Hong Kong opposition holds primary to pick election candidates

Police raid office of opinion pollster organising the election to pick pro-democracy candidates ahead of September vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Hong Kongers participate in pan-democrat primaries despite fears [Video]

Hong Kongers participate in pan-democrat primaries despite fears

Although a government official alluded to these primaries as breaching the National Security Law, Hong Kong democrats are still organizing primary elections to pick candidates who will compete in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published
Officials Think the Future is Now When It Comes to Using Robots to Clean [Video]

Officials Think the Future is Now When It Comes to Using Robots to Clean

A solution to cleaning during the pandemic, may look a little futuristic, but officials think these robots can be the answer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published