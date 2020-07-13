Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missing Swimmer's Body Found - 7/13/20
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Missing Swimmer's Body Found - 7/13/20
Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer, near the monroe - lowndes county line.// monroe county coroner alan gurley says rescuers found 26- year-old katie beard about 10 am.// sheriff kevin crook says two women jumped off a bridge on highway 373..

On sunday... north of the columbus air force base.

// only one of them came back up.

// deputies were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

// the mississippi department of wildlife, fisheries, and parks, along with monroe county search and rescue found beard.//




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Body of missing Monroe County swimmer found [Video]

Body of missing Monroe County swimmer found

The body of a missing swimmer in Monroe County was recovered Monday morning.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Monroe Missing [Video]

Monroe Missing

Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Body of missing swimmer found [Video]

Body of missing swimmer found

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in Rhode Island has been found.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:22Published