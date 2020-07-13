Missing Swimmer's Body Found - 7/13/20

Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer.

Search and rescue teams recover the body of a missing swimmer, near the monroe - lowndes county line.// monroe county coroner alan gurley says rescuers found 26- year-old katie beard about 10 am.// sheriff kevin crook says two women jumped off a bridge on highway 373..

On sunday... north of the columbus air force base.

// only one of them came back up.

// deputies were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

// the mississippi department of wildlife, fisheries, and parks, along with monroe county search and rescue found beard.//