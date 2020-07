The UAE’s Hope Probe Will Make History As It Heads to Mars Video Credit: Seeker - Duration: 05:16s - Published 2 minutes ago The UAE’s Hope Probe Will Make History As It Heads to Mars The UAE is preparing to send its first interplanetary spacecraft to Mars, with sights set to make history in multiple ways. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Video: Late Sheikh Zayed's speech about hope goes viral The video has gone viral ahead of the launch of the UAE's Mars probe that's called 'Hope'.

Khaleej Times - Published 1 day ago





Tweets about this