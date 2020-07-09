Naya Rivera saved her son

As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.
Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.
Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation..