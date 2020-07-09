Naya Rivera saved her son Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:20s - Published 5 minutes ago Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Naya Rivera American actress and singer 'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss



As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970 Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33



Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff



A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:36 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like



Tweets about this zenz RT @msmith31444: How many girls life did Naya Rivera saved with this line.#nayariviera https://t.co/oc1F7So7zw 2 seconds ago theresa ⟭⟬⁷ RT @them: “Santana Lopez saved my life. She was the first explicitly canon lesbian character I ever saw and was the reason I realised that… 3 seconds ago ivan RT @brie_sparkles: The last thing Naya did was help Josey back onto the boat. She saved him. She is the epitome of selflessness. Naya Mari… 6 seconds ago Zoran Jovanovic RT @themainichi: Sheriff: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning https://t.co/OBlDCLr71f 9 seconds ago ellie Naya Rivera saved her son’s life in her final moments and I think that perfectly highlights what an incredible pers… https://t.co/qnMdUp7lNG 11 seconds ago b ミ☆ RT @zendaddie: REMEMBER HER FREAKING NAME. NAYA MARIE RIVERA. SHE SAVED HER FOUR YEAR OLD SON. SHE IS A SUPER MOMMA. SHE IS A HERO. THIS IS… 11 seconds ago Mari RT @DINAHPET5CH: naya saved josey. naya saved her 4 year old son. that's the image you should have. that's naya rivera. she's not what the… 14 seconds ago mella bIm RT @dykeaIvarez: santana lopez saved my life. she was the first explicitly canon lesbian character i ever saw and was the reason i realised… 14 seconds ago