Naya Rivera saved her son
Naya Rivera saved her son
Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death.
Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss [Video]

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss

As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff [Video]

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday.

Eyewitness Recalls Seeing Naya Rivera & Son Josey Board Their Rental Boat on Lake Piru

An eyewitness has revealed that they saw Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey get on their...
Just Jared


Naya Rivera's Death: Police Believe She Saved Her Son, But Didn't Have Enough Energy to Save Herself

Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead at the age of 33 after her body was discovered in Lake Piru, five...
Just Jared

Actress Naya Rivera, who rose to fame on ‘Glee,’ dies at 33

NEW YORK (AP) — Naya Rivera, a singer and actress who played a gay cheerleader on the hit TV...
Seattle Times


bwiawna

zenz RT @msmith31444: How many girls life did Naya Rivera saved with this line.#nayariviera https://t.co/oc1F7So7zw 2 seconds ago

ughsonyeonhoes

theresa ⟭⟬⁷ RT @them: “Santana Lopez saved my life. She was the first explicitly canon lesbian character I ever saw and was the reason I realised that… 3 seconds ago

ivanmtyor

ivan RT @brie_sparkles: The last thing Naya did was help Josey back onto the boat. She saved him. She is the epitome of selflessness. Naya Mari… 6 seconds ago

Taiseishogun

Zoran Jovanovic RT @themainichi: Sheriff: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning https://t.co/OBlDCLr71f 9 seconds ago

bestyearscarter

ellie Naya Rivera saved her son’s life in her final moments and I think that perfectly highlights what an incredible pers… https://t.co/qnMdUp7lNG 11 seconds ago

mcvbhere

b ミ☆ RT @zendaddie: REMEMBER HER FREAKING NAME. NAYA MARIE RIVERA. SHE SAVED HER FOUR YEAR OLD SON. SHE IS A SUPER MOMMA. SHE IS A HERO. THIS IS… 11 seconds ago

maryvasc1

Mari RT @DINAHPET5CH: naya saved josey. naya saved her 4 year old son. that's the image you should have. that's naya rivera. she's not what the… 14 seconds ago

stupidwhaleee

mella bIm RT @dykeaIvarez: santana lopez saved my life. she was the first explicitly canon lesbian character i ever saw and was the reason i realised… 14 seconds ago


Naya Rivera's son 'saw her disappear under surface' [Video]

Naya Rivera's son 'saw her disappear under surface'

Ventura County officials say there is no indication of foul play or suicide in the Glee actress' death.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation..

