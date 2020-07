Navy ship fire spreads stench, poor air quality across San Diego County

Residents across San Diego County woke up Monday morning to a burning electrical smell — the result of acrid smoke billowing from a fire on a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

AND AGAIN THEWORRY WITH ALL THIS SMOKE ISTHE AIR QUALITY.THE SYNTHETIC MATERIALSTHAT ARE BURNING ON THAT SHIP.CAN BE PARTICULARLY TOXIC IFPEOPLE ARE HAVING SYMPTOMS 35MILES AWAY THAT SUGGESTS THATIT'S REALLY A NET INCOME MORETHAN 24 HOURS SINCE ANEXPLOSION ABOARD THE NAVY SHIPUSS BONHOMME RICHARD IGNITED AMASSIVE FIRE PLUMES OF SMOKEARE STILL SO SICK ISOBSTRUCTING THE SKYLINE DRONE5 OVERHEAD CAPTURED A VIEW OFTHE COASTLINE.AS SMOKE AND THE SMELL OFBURNING DEBRIS WERE REPORTEDAS FAR AWAY AS ESCONDIDODOCTOR JOHN BOMBS IS APROFESSOR OF ENVIRONMENTALHEALTH SCIENCES, IT'S PROBABLYDANGEROUS PATH TO.

PEOPLEWITH PREEXISTING HEART ANDLUNG DISEASE.

THE EXPLOSIONWAS REPORTED 08:30AM SUNDAYNEARLY 2 DOZEN PEOPLE WEREINJURED NOW IT'S A BATTLE WITHNAVY FEDERAL AND LOCALFIREFIGHTERS ATTACKING FROMTHE AIR AND SEA THE COASTGUARD ISSUED THIS STATEMENTEXPANDING THE RESPONSE TO ANARTICLE MILE SAFETY ZONE TOMITIGATE ANY ENVIRONMENTALDISASTER IN OUR WATERS BUT FORFOLKS LIVING NEARBY THE WORRYIS AIR QUALITY NATIONAL CITYURGED RESIDENTS TO STAYINDOORS WITH WINDOWS CLOSEDAND LIMIT PHYSICAL ACTIVITYFOR SOMEONE WITH ASTHMA ORCHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARYDISEASE THAT'S FROM KIND ISN'TTHE THOSE FOLKS WILL HAVEINCREASED COST.AND YOU KNOW SHORTNESS OFBREATH WHEEZING.

THEY'REACTUALLY GOOD SENTINELS OF.YOU KNOW HOW BAD THEY AREASSO THE NAVY SAID THAT IT'SACTUALLY NOT TOXIC.

WHY WOULDTHEY SAY THAT I CAN TELL YOUWITHOUT QUESTION THAT WHEN ASHIP HAS A FIRE.

THAT THERE'SGOING TO BE TOXIC MATERIALGENERATED ANY FIRE IS TOXICINCLUDING WILDFIRES.SYNTHETIC MATERIALS, APARTICULARLY TOXIC.SO WE HAVE BEEN WATCHINGTHESE WATER DROPPINGHELICOPTERS FOR MOST OF THEDAY WE'RE GETTING LUCKY RIGHTNOW YOU CAN SEE THIS ONE JUSTMOVING IN TOWARDS THE USSBOTTOM BURCHARD YOU CAN SEETHE SMOKE THERE.

IT'S REALLYHARD TO TELL EXACTLY WHERE THESHIP IS, BUT IF YOU JUST HANGWITH ME FOR ONE SECONDHOPEFULLY YOU CAN SEE THISWATER JOB, IT'S PRETTYIMPRESSIVE, ESPECIALLY.

HOWACCURATE THEY ARE IN THEIRDROPPING OF WE'VE BEEN AGAINWATCHING THIS ALL DAY LONGSINCE THIS MORNING.

BACK ANDFORTH AT TIMES THERE WERE 4.HELICOPTERS IN THE AIR AT THESAME TIME ALL WORKING IN ACONCERTED EFFORT OF COURSE TOTRY AND GET THE SHIP.

UNDERCONTROL THIS FIRE ABOARD THESHIP UNDER CONTROL.

PRETTY INCREDIBLE HOWMUCH WATER IS ACTUALLY.CARRYING THE PRECISIONREALLY AND AS I SAY EARLIERTODAY THERE WERE 4 HELICOPTERSAT THE SAME TIME WORKING INCONCERT JUST CONTINUALLYDUMPING WATER ON THAT SHIP BUTAS JAMIE SHOWED STILL BURNINGRIGHT NOW AND WE'LL BE THEYSAY FOR AT LEAST ANOTHER DAYIF NOT TODAY.

