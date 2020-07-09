Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Party Of Texas Agrees To Virtual Convention After Losing In Court
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Republican Party Of Texas Agrees To Virtual Convention After Losing In Court
The decision came after the state GOP was left with few options.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election

But the Texas Supreme Court said the state Republican Party could not force a Houston venue to host...
NYTimes.com - Published

Texas GOP sues Houston mayor, city over cancellation of state convention

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON...
bizjournals - Published

Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Monday upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter [Video]

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published
Texas Doctor Says Man Died After Attending 'COVID Party' [Video]

Texas Doctor Says Man Died After Attending 'COVID Party'

A doctor in Texas said a young man died after he said he went to a "COVID party."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:15Published
Texas GOP Chair Says Party Could Consider Censure Resolution Against Gov. Abbott At State Convention [Video]

Texas GOP Chair Says Party Could Consider Censure Resolution Against Gov. Abbott At State Convention

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey said Friday the state party could consider a censure resolution against Gov. Greg Abbott for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published