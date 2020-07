The weekly event that runs through August helps families that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19.

The city and Living Hungry are co-hosting food distributions for local organizations.

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED WHEN ITCOMES TO THE CITY OF WEST PALMBEACH'S COVID-19 RESPONSE.COMMUNITY LEADERS ARE LOOKINGFOR MORE VOLUNTEERS TO HELPWITH UPCOMING FOODDISTRIBUTION EVENTS HOSTED BYTHE CITY AND LOCAL CHARITYGROUP "LIVING HUNGRY".

ANYONEOVER THE AGE OF 13 ISENCOURAGED TO APPLY ... ANDWE'VE PUT THAT INFORMATION OOUR WEBSITE WPTV DOT COM