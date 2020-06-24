Kalaburagi goes into shutdown mode till July 20 to slow spread of COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
A complete lockdown has come into effect in Karnataka's Kalaburagi from July 14.

The streets looked deserted while shops were closed.

The District Administration has ordered lockdown in Kalaburagi from 14th to 20th July, to control the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown was imposed after over 70 positive cases confirmed in random testing within a week in Kalaburagi.

Lockdown was observed in Kalaburagi on July 12, due to rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government has announced a complete lockdown in the state on all Sundays till August 2. Karnataka has reported 33,418 confirmed cases. Complete lockdown will be imposed from July 14 to July 22 in Karnataka.

 Karnataka has so far reported a total of 21,549 cases of COVID-19, including 11,970 active cases, 9,244 recoveries and 335 deaths.
Sanitization work was undertaken at an examination centre in Karnataka's Kalaburagi amid coronavirus pandemic. KGP High School was sanitized and disinfectants were sprayed ahead of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams that will commence on June 25. The sanitization work was done in Jagriti Colony on June 24. There are 3567 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Transport services in Jammu - Kashmir's Poonch district resumed after the gap of three and a half months on July 13 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The passengers and locals thanked the administration for resuming bus services. While speaking to ANI, one of the locals said, "We were facing a lot of difficulties as the bus stand was shut for over 3 months. I am thankful to the administration. It is important that everyone wears a mask. It would be great if the administration takes steps to spread awareness among commuters." Another passenger Mohd Latif added, "I am thankful to the administration that they have resumed the functioning of the bus stand. We were facing problems when it was not functioning. Once again, we can save time and money while travelling." Speaking to ANI, the assistant manager of Poonch Bus Stand, Rajesh Khajuria, said, "I am thankful to the district administration and police administration for helping us in resuming the services. People were facing problem as it was taking a long time for them to cover destinations." There are over 4000 active cases of COVID-19 in J-K.

