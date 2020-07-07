Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Arraignment And Bail Hearing
Prosecutors said Ghislaine Maxwell tried to hide when FBI agents arrested her in New Hampshire.
Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face ArraignmentGhislaine Maxwell faces arraignment and a bail hearing today on charges of recruiting and grooming minors to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins QuarantineNewser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British..