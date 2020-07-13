Global  
 

Mask Mandate Begins (7-13-20)
Mask Mandate Begins (7-13-20)
Mask Mandate Begins (7-13-20)
Midnight...st.

Joseph now has a new mandate in effect.good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

The requirement is for larger retailers with 10,000 sq feet or more... it was far from a unanimous decision among city leaders but is now the law for the next 60 days.

Kq2's kilee thomas spoke with staff at one store that's being affected to find out how the first day went and their thoughts about "masking up.".

Beginning monday mask ordinance goes into affect.

Meaning, customers hoping to shop at their favorite large retailer in town your ticket in.

"it was one of their things where we just knew it was lurking and it was probably going to be inevitable.

So, it was just like, 'well, the day is here so here we go.'" for retailers 10,000 sq feet and larger for employees and customers "starting this morning, we came in and all our employees had their masks on, ready to take care of customers."

While most st.

Joseph retailers are taking the mandate in stride they say enforcing the mask mandate on their customers is nearly impossible "there's really not.

All we can do at this point is encourage and work by example."

Coming into work this morning didn't know what to expect masks have become a political battleground surprise no problems. "majority of the people are wearing the masks.

They're prepared, they know that's what's being asked of them and so, they have mask in hand and are putting it on as they walk into the store."

While the large retailer is complying with the city's mandate the ordinance is counterintuitive "well, to be honest.

Some kinda think it's a little backwards.

The bigger stores can spread out and the smaller stores are more confined, so maybe have the masks in there.

But nonetheless, this was their decision and we will roll with it."

That same sentiment was echoed by a councilman last week decision "it's the opposite of what we should be doing.

Larger spaces indoors are much safer without masks than smaller confined spaces.

So, if we are not going to have a uniform masks mandate indoors in public spaces, then we should be doing what we did today.

Which is have masks be mandatory in small spaces."

The mask mandate is in effect for the next 60 days.

Again...mandate will be in effect for the next 60 days.

St.

Joseph's city council will continue to meet every thursday to discuss covid-19's impact on the city.




