1-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn cookout after gunmen open fire

A 1-year-old was killed after a shooting occurred during a cookout in Brooklyn.



Related videos from verified sources Community Devastated Over 1-Year-Old Boy's Death



A 1-year-old boy was shot to death in his stroller while friends and family had a cookout outside a Brooklyn playground. CBS2's John Dias has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:12 Published 1 day ago 2 Dead In Flatbush Fire



A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed in a fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago 3 Charged In St. Paul Nutrition Store Arson During George Floyd Unrest



Three 19-year-olds have been charged in connection to the fire set at a St. Paul health and nutrition store during the unrest in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:29 Published on June 12, 2020