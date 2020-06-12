Global  
 

1-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn cookout after gunmen open fire
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:09s - Published
1-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn cookout after gunmen open fire
A 1-year-old was killed after a shooting occurred during a cookout in Brooklyn.
