Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden 's statement that need to be addressed.

Facebook and the US are now indivisible and the world is a sicker place for it, says the British journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal By Carole..

The bosses of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon are set to be grilled by Congress.

A day after President Donald Trump and his son shared a fresh dose of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine in videos that were taken down by Twitter and..

Chief executives of Amazon, Google and Apple will also testify as part of a high-powered investigation of the tech industry “Companies aren’t bad just..

Trump: Nobody likes me Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci. Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027 Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

Dowden confirms Huawei product ban Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, confirms the impending ban of Huawei products in UK 5G network.

Oliver Dowden says Huawei decision will delay 5G by years Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, has said the impending ban and stripping of Huawei products in UK 5G network will result in delays and cost billions.

'There is a real risk here the virus is spreading around the world, it's rising rapidly around the world,' says Oliver Dowden

The event comes after China's state media said HSBC played a role in the arrest of Huawei's finance chief.

European nations are facing increasing pressure to exclude Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies from their 5G roll outs after the UK decision to ban the..

BEIJING — A Chinese government-backed website took aim at HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday, accusing the Asia-focussed lender of “maliciously” playing a role..

'Better to have no deal' if Britain continues Brexit stance, says former Irish PM John Bruton told Euronews that there were elements in Britain's governing Conservative Party who wanted to 'wreck' the European UnionView on euronews

Dodds calls for "guarantees of delivery" from government Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action.

'Ongoing' investigation into Rob Roberts' conduct, says Conservative Party, after allegations raised against MP for Delyn

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist.

Former Leader of the Conservative Party, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green

