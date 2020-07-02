Global  
 

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems
Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed.

Report by Browna.

