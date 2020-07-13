Global  
 

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera Kevin McHale believes his late 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera on the anniversary of his death.

The body of the late actress was found on Monday (13.07.20), seven years to the day Cory tragically died aged 31, after she was presumed dead when she went missing during a boating trip to Lake Piru, California with her four-year-old son Josey.

And their co-star on the hit musical TV series has admitted he's convinced Cory helped guide the search to Naya as they were practically the same person in nature.

Responding to a video a fan had posted of Naya and Cory greeting fans after a live 'Glee' show, he wrote on Twitter: The star - who played Artie Abrams on the Fox comedy-drama - also took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to Naya and described her as "independent and strong" and credits her with making him a "better person", whilst he admitted her tragic passing will "probably never make sense".

He wrote:

