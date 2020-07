Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale

"Glee" star Kevin McHale believes his late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith shared a connection in life and death.

The cast of the beloved musical comedy series was left reeling when Rivera’s body was found on Monday following a search for the star, who went missing last week during a lake trip in Southern California with her young son.

The recovery of Rivera’s body just happened to fall on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death.