Teams cautiously optimistic about return of high school football games

COVID-19 cases have recently cropped up at football programs and weight rooms at Mount Healthy, St.

We are a little more than amonth away from the start ofthe high school footballseason.as excitement grows --so do the concerns about thegames starting asscheduled.WCPO SPORTS ANCHORREGGIE WILSON SPOKE WITHCOACHES AND ATHLETIC DIRECTORS-- ABOUT WHAT THEY ARE DOINGTO PREPARE.THE DAYS ARE BUSY AGAIN..."Selfishly, it's amazing."ANDFOOTBALL IS MORE THAN JUST ASUMMER THOUGHT... IT'S ASUMMER GOAL."This is what wedo.

This is what we live for.We live for the month of Juneto December as footballcoaches."TEAMS ARE A LITTLEMORE THAN A MONTH INTOFOOTBALL ACTIVITIES.

ANDPRINCETON HEAD COACH MIKEDANIELS SAYS THE STRUCTUREDENVIRONMENT IS GOOD FORPLAYERS."Being taughtdiscipline, being taught hardwork.

Those life lessons thatwe all love, come to love inthe great game of football."BUT WITH COVID-19 CASESRECENTLY POPPING UP AT MOUNTHEALTHY, ST.

X AND WINTONWOODS, IT RAISES CONCERNS FORPROGRAMS ACROSS THE TRI-STATE."It's scary..."LAKOTA WESTATHLETIC DIRECTOR SCOTTKAUFMAN SAYS IT'S A MATTER OFEXPECTING THE WORST AND HOPINGFOR THE BEST."If you're goingto be out here you need tounderstand and I have beendead honest with people whoare increasing your risk ofexposure.

And as long asyou're willing to accept thatrisk.

And you're willing toabide by the same precautions,we're putting in place.

Wehave a place for you."DONSIMPSON IS GOING INTO HISTHIRD SEASON AS MIDDLETOWN'SHEAD COACH WITH BIGEXPECTATIONS.HE SAYS THE TEAMIS TAKING ALL THE NECESSARYSAFETY PRECAUTIONS TO REACHITS FOOTBALL GOALS THIS SEASON."We haven't downplayed whatour society is going throughright now with this pandemicso it's kind of reassuringthat we're still continuingbut it's a dose of realitywhen you see surroundingschools being affected bythis."AS NUMBERS CONTINUE TOSPIKE DURING THIS PANDEMIC,PREPARATION MOVES FORWARD WITHOFFICIAL FOOTBALL PRACTICESSET TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST."Wehave zero exposures or cases aresult of what we're doing inour school.

I'm going to takethat as a positive andhopefully educate the kids onhow to protect themselvesoutside the 22 hours, they'renot here, but I need them tobe smarter.

And that's wherewe need everybody."COACHES ANDTHEIR TEAMS STAND CAUTIOUSLYOPTIMISTIC FOR FOOTBALL GAMES."It does put a sense of doubtthere, but I think being awayfrom the boys for the two anda half months, we're soexcited to be back around andwe're such positive influencesfor them in their life.

Youknow what it was like, whereasenjoying this time beingtogether and we're preparingas if August 1 is going to befull go."HOPING A BUSY SUMMERDOESN'T LEAD TO A SLOW FALL.REGGIE WILSON, WCPO 9 SPORTS.