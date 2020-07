U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. has carried out the first federal execution in nearly two decades.

EXECUTED APRISONER ON DEATHROW AFTER AMIDDLE-OF-THE-NIGHTRULING BY THE U.S.SUPREME COURT.OUR JOE ST.GEORGE IS INWASHINGTON WITH ACLOSER LOOK ATWHO IS SET TO BEEXECUTED ANDWHEN.THE JUSTICES AT THEU.S. SUPREME COURTHERE IN WASHINGTONGAVE THE ORDER AT2AM THIS MORNINGALLOWING THEFEDERALGOVERNMENT, THEJUSTICEDEPARTMENT, THEABILITY GO AHEADAND EXECUTE ITSFIRST PRISONERS IN17 YEARS.

AND THEYWASTED LITTLE TIME.DANIEL LEWIS LEE,WHO MURDERED AFAMILY OF THREE IN ,WAS THE FIRST TO BEEXECUTED THISMORNING.HE WAS SET TO BEEXECUTEDYESTERDAY BUTLEGAL CHALLENGESPREVENTED THAT.WESLEY IRA PURKEYIS NOW SET FOREXECUTION ONWEDNESDAY.

HE WASCONVICTED OFRAPING AND KILLING AKANSAS GIRL IN .FINALLY DUSTIN LEEHONKEN IS SET FOREXECUTION ONFRIDAY.

HE WASCONVICTED IN OFKILLING FIVE PEOPLEIN IOWA.NOW CHALLENGES BYTHOSE OPPOSED TOTHE DEATH PENALTYCENTERED AROUNDTHE FACT THEJUSTICE DEPARTMENTIS USING A SINGLEDRUG IN ORDER TOCARRY OUT THEEXECUTIONS SOMEPEOPLE BELIEVE ITCOULD RESULT INEXECUTIONS BEINGBOTCHED.THE 5-4 DECISIONWAS DELIVERED BYCHIEF JUSTICE JOHNROBERTS WHO SAID"LAST-MINUTE STAYS""SHOULD BE THEEXTREME EXCEPTION,NOT THE NORM." THISALSO MAKES IT ANISSUE IN THEPRESIDENTIALELECTION.

REMEMBERPRESIDENT TRUMPBELIEVES JUSTICENEEDS TO BE DONEMEANWHILE IF JOEBIDEN WERE WIN INNOVEMBER FEDERALEXECUTIONS WOULDLIKELY STOP.AT THE SUPREMECOURT INWASHINGTON I'M JOEST GEORGETHE DEATH PENALTYIN WISCONSIN WASREPEALED IN 18-53.OUR STATE HAS HADNOT CARRIED OUT ADEATH PENALTY FOROVER 165 YEARS..LONGER THAN ANYOTHER STATE IN THECOUNTRYTHERE'S PLENTYMORE AHEA