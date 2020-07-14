Global  
 

Comet Neowise Appears In Bay Area Skies
.A newly-discovered comet will be visible over the Bay Area, just after sunset.

It's called Comet NEOWISE, and was found on March 27 by astronomers using a giant space telescope of the same name.

