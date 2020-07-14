Comet Neowise Appears In Bay Area Skies
.A newly-discovered comet will be visible over the Bay Area, just after sunset.
It's called Comet NEOWISE, and was found on March 27 by astronomers using a giant space telescope of the same name.
Timelapse of new comet NEOWISE captured by News 5 photographers
How To View Comet NEOWISEWBZ-TV's Eric Fisher says the comet should be visible for the next several weeks.
Neowise comet rises through California forest in Butte CountyThe Neowise comet streaks across the forests and skies of Butte County, California in this cool timelapse. (July 12)